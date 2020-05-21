2021 Toyota Sienna and Venza revealed with hybrid only powertrains

- New-gen Sienna is joined by resurrected Venza crossover

- Powered by 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid

Toyota has premiered two new products on digital platforms owing to the ongoing pandemic. These two products are – the new 2021 Sienna MPV and the revived Venza crossover, bothof which are solely offered with hybrid powertrains.

The high demand of the RAV4 hybrid is the reason stated for introduction of two new hybrid-only models. The powertrain in question is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor from the RAV4. This four-cylinder engine is mated to three electric motors in the Venza while the Sienna makes do with two motors. But if you opt forthe AWD setup in the minivan, you can get the same three motor setup as well. The system output is claimed to be 243bhp (219bhp in Venza) while the claimed fuel efficiency is 40mpg (approx. 17kmpl).

In terms of appearance, the Sienna is now more modern and sporty than before. The new Toyota design language adds sharper headlamps and wide gaping grille upfront while the people mover sits on 20-inch wheels for the first time. The rear gets stylishly designed taillamps as well. Overall, the Sienna now looks likea raised Avalon but on steroids. The interior is thoroughly modern as well with newer cabin designand new-age features while still being practical.

On the other hand, the Venza is the rebadged Toyota Harrier sold in the Japanese market. It brings back the crossover nameplate after a hiatus of 10 years. The two-row crossover sits on the same TNGA-K platform as the Sienna and other Toyota products. The styling is inspired by many new cars like the Mirai, the rear looks similar to the Aston Martin DBXand the whole silhouette is like that of the Jaguar F-Pace. There are sharp creases and flamboyant sheet metal work present all around. Similarly, the cabin is utterly modern as well and is filled to the brim with up-to-date features. The Venza competes against the likes ofthe Nissan Murano and Chevy Blazer.

The 2021 Venza is slated to go on sale in August while the new Sienna will be available by the end of this year. The hybrid pair will be sold in American first before going on sale internationally. Indian debut of the pair is unlikely.