Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2021 Toyota Sienna and Venza revealed with hybrid only powertrains

2021 Toyota Sienna and Venza revealed with hybrid only powertrains

May 21, 2020, 06:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
17 Views
Write a comment
2021 Toyota Sienna and Venza revealed with hybrid only powertrains

- New-gen Sienna is joined by resurrected Venza crossover

- Powered by 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid

Toyota has premiered two new products on digital platforms owing to the ongoing pandemic. These two products are – the new 2021 Sienna MPV and the revived Venza crossover, bothof which are solely offered with hybrid powertrains.

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

The high demand of the RAV4 hybrid is the reason stated for introduction of two new hybrid-only models. The powertrain in question is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor from the RAV4. This four-cylinder engine is mated to three electric motors in the Venza while the Sienna makes do with two motors. But if you opt forthe AWD setup in the minivan, you can get the same three motor setup as well. The system output is claimed to be 243bhp (219bhp in Venza) while the claimed fuel efficiency is 40mpg (approx. 17kmpl). 

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

In terms of appearance, the Sienna is now more modern and sporty than before. The new Toyota design language adds sharper headlamps and wide gaping grille upfront while the people mover sits on 20-inch wheels for the first time. The rear gets stylishly designed taillamps as well. Overall, the Sienna now looks likea raised Avalon but on steroids. The interior is thoroughly modern as well with newer cabin designand new-age features while still being practical.

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

On the other hand, the Venza is the rebadged Toyota Harrier sold in the Japanese market. It brings back the crossover nameplate after a hiatus of 10 years. The two-row crossover sits on the same TNGA-K platform as the Sienna and other Toyota products. The styling is inspired by many new cars like the Mirai, the rear looks similar to the Aston Martin DBXand the whole silhouette is like that of the Jaguar F-Pace. There are sharp creases and flamboyant sheet metal work present all around. Similarly, the cabin is utterly modern as well and is filled to the brim with up-to-date features. The Venza competes against the likes ofthe Nissan Murano and Chevy Blazer.

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

The 2021 Venza is slated to go on sale in August while the new Sienna will be available by the end of this year. The hybrid pair will be sold in American first before going on sale internationally. Indian debut of the pair is unlikely. 

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior
  • Toyota
  • Hybrid
  • Toyota Sienna
  • Sienna
  • Toyota Venza
  • Venza
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.09 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.36 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 18.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 18.9 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.74 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.31 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 18.82 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.47 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.32 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1620 Likes
172843 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3567 Likes
332185 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

26th May 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Skoda Superb FaceliftSkoda Superb Facelift

26th May 2020

26L - ₹ 34L
Skoda Rapid TSISkoda Rapid TSI

26th May 2020

10L - ₹ 12L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in