  Home
  News
  • New Porsche 911 Targa range makes global debut

New Porsche 911 Targa range makes global debut

May 18, 2020, 03:33 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
235 Views
New Porsche 911 Targa range makes global debut

-992 generation Porsche Targa model 

-It can be had with Porsche’s legendary six-cylinder boxer engine paired either to an AT or an MT

The next-generation Porsche 911 Targa range has been unveiled in a virtual ceremony. It’s the return of Porsche's unique roof design for its iconic 911 sports car and is being offered in the form of the 911 Targa and 911 Targa 4S. 

The Targa design, unique to Porsche, make use folding roof with a silver-coloured rollover bar that gives the car its unique appearance. The design was originally put in place for approval of Porsche’s convertible models for the American NHSTA in 1967. The Targa shape has carried on in the same design but with advanced technologies for over 52 years now. 

Porsche 911 Exterior

The Targa range comprises the Targa 4 and Targa 4S of which the latter can be had with Porsche’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission or with a seven-speed manual at no extra cost. Powering the Targa is a six-cylinder twin-turbo 3.0-litre boxer engine producing 380bhp/450Nm and with a 0-100kmph time of 4.2 seconds. The more powerful Targa 4S gets the 3.0-litre Boxer in the 444bhp/530Nm and with a 0-100kmph time of 3.8 seconds. The seven-speed manual transmission powered version has the same output as PDK 4S but with a 0-100kmph time of 4.4 seconds. Rear-axle steering is available as an option on the Targa 4S and depending on road speed, the system steers the rear wheels by up to two degrees either opposite to or in the same direction as the steering angle on the front axle.

Porsche 911 Interior

Targa moniker apart, it is a 992 generation 911 and so gets all of Porsche’s latest design highlights like the heavily flared wheel arches, full LED headlamps and tail lamps. The two-seat cabin is standard Porsche fare with leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls and of course the Targa roof that folds up/down in just 19 seconds. Given that the whole rear glass folds out behind the car during roof operations, there’s a system in place to detect obstacles within a 50cm radius and will prevent the opening or closing if it is not clear to do so.

Porsche 911 Wheels-Tyres

Porsche has not announced a launch date for the 911 Targa range but we expect it to be later this year with a possible India launch in early 2021.

Porsche 911 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.91 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.04 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.88 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.94 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.8 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.96 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.8 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.83 Crore onwards

