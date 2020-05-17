Please Tell Us Your City

Three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee spied

May 17, 2020, 08:51 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee spied

- Expected to arrive next year as MY2022

- Could be based on Alfa Romeo derived platform

Jeep’s current Grand Cherokee has been on sale for almost a decade now. The current WK2 generation is soon to be replaced by a fifth-generation model and with the new-gen, the SUV will also get a three-row version for the first time. Our spy sleuths caught an early prototype of the three-row Grand Cherokee outside the carmaker’s headquarters in Michigan.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Exterior

According to reports, the new-gen Grand Cherokee will make use of FCA’s new platform which will debut with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. This long-wheelbase version will be positioned between the standard Grand Cherokee and the new upcoming flagship Wagoneer and should measure around the same as the Dodge Durango. With more space on the inside, the three-row Grand Cherokee will surely not leave Jeep’s off-road credentials behind. In fact, we expect it to get the renowned ‘Trail Rated Trackhawk’ version as well.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Exterior

In terms of powertrain, it will get the usual line-up of Pentastar V6. The 3.0-litre motor mated to eTorque plug-in hybrid system which also powers the Ram 1500 will put around 250bhp and 500Nm. This electrified powertrain will replace the mammoth 5.7-litre Hemi V8. A turbodiesel engine is also on the cards but won’t be available at the time of launch.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Exterior

In terms of competition, the three-row Grand Cherokee will go head-to-head against the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer apart from Range Rover and Lincoln Navigator. We expect it to arrive sometime next year as an MY2022.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Exterior
