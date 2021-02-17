CarWale
    2021 Jeep Wrangler to be launched in India on 15 March

    2021 Jeep Wrangler to be launched in India on 15 March

    Jay Shah

    2021 Jeep Wrangler to be launched in India on 15 March

    - Will be assembled locally at the brand’s Ranjangaon facility

    - Could be offered at a more affordable price tag

    Jeep India is all set to bring in the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon to India and will be launching it on 15 March. Currently, the Wrangler is available in India as a CBU unit with a starting price of Rs 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, the brand also announced a fresh investment of $250 million (approximately Rs 180 crore) for its India operations. 

    The brand had also stated that it will assemble the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee locally at its Ranjangaon facility. Going by that, we reckon that the upcoming Wrangler will be a CKD unit and will have a more affordable price tag. The upcoming Wrangler will be a five-door version carrying its iconic old school design, 18-inch alloy wheels, signature seven-slat grille, a drop-down windshield, and removable doors and roof. 

    On the inside, the Wrangler will likely get the updated infotainment system, revised instrument cluster, navigation, stereo system, and washable interiors. Being a Wrangler, the off-road capability is at the heart of this SUV. It will have exceptional ground clearance, water fording ability, and manoeuvrability on almost any surface.

    At the heart, the engine will mostly be the same with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. The power output will also be same as 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The Rubicon version of the Wrangler is also on sale in India. However, it is not yet certain whether Jeep will introduce it along with the Wrangler in the coming month.

