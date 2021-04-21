2021 Hyundai Aura spied with a rear spoiler

- 2021 Hyundai Aura to get a rear spoiler

- The 2021 model will get a revised feature list

The 2021 Hyundai Aura has started arriving at the dealerships in the country ahead of its anticipated launch in the next few days. As seen in the spied images, the Hyundai Aura will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The most noticeable highlight comes in the form of a rear spoiler, which could be offered in all variants except for the base variant.

Additionally, the 2021 Hyundai Aura is expected to get a revised feature list. One of the expected feature rejig might come in the form of Arkamys sound system replacement with the Bose system in the top-spec SX and SX(O) trims. The spare tyre in the base variant might be downsized to 13-inch from the current 14-inch wheels.

Mechanically, the 2021 Hyundai Aura will continue to be powered by two petrol and one diesel engine options. The petrol engine options include a 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre GDi Turbo, while the diesel version gets a 1.2-litre unit. The vehicle will continue to be offered with manual and AMT options, while the Turbo engine will be limited to a manual transmission.

Image Source: ZW