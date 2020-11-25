2021 Honda City hatchback version revealed in Thailand

-Honda City hatchback draws styling cues from the City with a redesigned rear

-It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Soon after the unveiling of its executive sedan – the Civic, Honda has now introduced the Honda City hatchback in Thailand. The overall styling of the hatchback version is derived from its elder sibling – the City but it manages to fill it all in with a smaller footprint.

The City hatchback version measures 4,345mm long, making it 208mm shorter than the sedan and slightly larger than its younger brother Jazz. The width and wheelbase remain unchanged at 1,748mm and 2,589mm respectively with the height up by 21mm to 1,488mm. The hatchback resembles the current generation City sedan almost up to the C-pillar with a neatly designed rear for the chopped off trunk portion. The rear looks refreshed with a roof-mounted spoiler, vertical reflectors, familiar tail lamp units and a blacked-out skid plate at the bottom.

On the inside, the City comes generously loaded with features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats, cruise control and rear charging ports. On the safety front, the car is equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, hill start assist and vehicle stability assist and ISOFIX child anchorage points. Honda will be offering the city in three variants overseas – S+, SV and the range-topping RS. While the S+ and SV variants tick almost all the boxes of the essential features, the more expensive RS offers extra sparkle with gloss-black accents on the exterior, paddle shifters, eight speakers and bigger set of 16-inch alloy wheels.

Under the bonnet, Honda will be offering the hatchback with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine making 120bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled solely by a CVT unit. With the Honda Jazz and the City sedan having a strong footprint in the Indian market, the City hatchback is unlikely to make it to our shores. The Japanese carmaker might have future plans of introducing the next-generation Jazz for India in the coming year; which is already on roads in few international markets.