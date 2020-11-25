CarWale
    • New Mahindra Thar scores four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    18,262 Views
    -2020 Mahindra Thar gets four star for both adult and child occupant protection

    -The test model was equipped with dual front airbags, ISOFIX anchorages and a three-point seat belt as standard

    The all-new Mahindra Thar has undergone the stringent Global NCAP crash test and emerged with a remarkable four-star rating. The selected variant of the Thar was equipped with dual front airbags, ISOFIX anchorage points with top tether and three-point seat belts for all the passengers.

    In the frontal offset barrier test conducted by GNCAP, the driver and passenger’s head, neck and chest showed good protection against the impact. The overall structure was rated as stable while the footwell area was rated as unstable; not being capable of withstanding further loadings. Also, the front passenger knee zones noted substantial cover from major injuries. In terms of child occupant protection, the test car received almost full protection during the impact test thanks to ISOFIX anchorages and top tether.

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    With the impressive GNCAP results, the Thar joins the fellowship of other Mahindra siblings like XUV300 and Marazzo wherein the former was recently awarded a five-star safety rating by the Global NCAP. The Marazzo MPV also holds an impeccable record of a four-star rating for adult occupation protection.

    Commenting on this achievement, Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 4-star rating for the All-New Thar reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. It has achieved a robust GNCAP 4-Star rating, which is a first in its segment with highest points in child safety amongst all cars tested by Global NCAP so far. The All-New Thar is designed keeping the safety of our customers as the topmost priority, including Adult & Child safety. Infact the entire safety simulation and development of the AllNew Thar was done at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. I am sure that this recognition will further make it a popular choice amongst our consumers”.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Mahindra Thar
    • thar
