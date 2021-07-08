2021 Ferrari Roma launched - All you need to know

Ferrari creates extraordinary supercars famous for the blistering pace in the twinkling of an eye. The Italian car marque has launched one of such fast automobiles, the Roma in India with prices starting from Rs 3.76 crore (ex-showroom, across India.)

The heart

The Roma is a modern revolution for Ferrari and also the beginning of a new era that combines cutting-edge technology, luxury and performance. This grand tourer is exactly a metaphor for comfort and performance.

It has a 3,855cc twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill from the Ferrari engine family. This powerful motor generates a massive 612bhp and a whopping 760Nm of torque. The mid-front-mounted engine delivers all the power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. This new transmission first debuted in the SF90 Stradale.

This Prancing Horse can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds while 0 to 200kmph takes only 9.3 seconds. Moreover, it has a top speed of 320kmph.

Design

Ferrari describes the Roma as La Nuova Dolce Vita which means a new pleasurable way of life that characterised the capital of Italy Rome during the 50s and 60s. Hence this high-performance two-door Coupé has been christened the Roma. And they are both exquisite.

The Roma is a space-age sports car, unlike the other extremely track-focused Ferraris. It is the perfect embodiment of the grand touring concept. By creating this masterpiece of GT, Ferrari has paid homage to its legendary grand tourers, especially the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso.

Ferrari has utilised about 70 percent of all-new components to develop this grand tourer. The Roma is believed to have the best power to weight ratio which ultimately improves driving dynamics as well as the responsiveness of the car.

It comes with a set of LED adaptive headlights with blade-shaped horizontal daytime running lights. Besides, there is a unique grille painted in the body colour while the lowermost part of the bumper has a splitter with two air intakes.

At the back, there are quad-LED tail lamps. The Roma also has an adaptive spoiler with three adjustable positions.

Interior

To create an ultramodern grand tourer, Ferrari has designed the next-level cockpit for the Roma. It comes with connected car technology and larger screens for convenience and comfort, however, the Roma, being a Ferrari, is also inspired by the F1 cars hence features the F1-styled drive mode selector.

Ferrari has equipped this sports car with three displays - the biggest one is a 16-inch HD curved driver display, besides that there is a vertical 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen and the co-passenger also gets a horizontal 8.8-inch full HD touchscreen display.

Its steering wheel features touch-capacitive switches with haptic feedback. The interior can be had in either premium leather or Alcantara.