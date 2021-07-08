Mercedes-Benz C-Class Night Edition - Top 3 highlights

Mercedes-Benz has recently introduced a 'Night Package' for the C-Class in India. We here take a look at the top three highlights of this C-Class Night Edition, which is based on the Avantgarde Line.

1. Fascia with black accents

There are a handful of black exterior details on this special edition of the sedan. And, it starts with its fascia with the specific front apron sporting a high-gloss black trim.

2. Black louvres and ORVMs

You'll also see the use of the same high-gloss black colour for the louvres, while the trim is in high-gloss chrome. Interestingly, even the exterior mirror housings are painted in high-gloss black.

3. Black trims on the side

And, you get no points in guessing what colour the beltline trim strip and window weather-strip gets. Of course, it’s in high-gloss black!

We hope these changes spark an interest in prospective buyers as these changes not only add some appeal to the sedan, but also make it look unique with these cosmetic enhancements.