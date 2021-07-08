CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Citroën India begins home-delivery of online-booked C5 Aircross

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    321 Views
    Citroën India begins home-delivery of online-booked C5 Aircross

    - Citroën offers 100 per cent online booking facility with doorstep delivery

    - ‘Buy Online’ service available in over 50 cities

    Citroën India has announced that it has home-delivered its newly launched C5 Aircross SUV to two customers in Gujarat and Chandigarh who purchased the SUV through the carmaker’s online platform facilitated by CarWale. To promote a contactless and digital car buying experience, the French carmaker offers an online end-to-end buying process. Presently, the service is available in over 50 cities and soon will be expanded to cover a wider range of cities.

    Citroen C5 Aircross Left Front Three Quarter

    Citroën’s ‘Buy Online’ initiative enables potential customers to order, customise, and complete their purchase procedure online. Not stopping here, the car will be delivered directly from the brand’s factory in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu to the customer’s doorstep. This service is currently offered in the major cities of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. 

    The online portal of Citroën is designed to cater the interested buyers in terms of car selection through a 3D configurator, dedicated e-sales advisor, finance, insurance, annual maintenance packages, extended warranty, as well as assist in trading an existing car. To understand the step-wise buying procedure of the C5 Aircross on the company’s website, click here.

    Joel Verany, Vice President-S&M Efficiency, Stellantis India, said, “Citroën has been the first OEM in India to introduce and deliver on the concept of home delivering a car directly from the factory. Digitisation is a major focus area not just for the brand but also for the Stellantis group as we believe this 100 per cent direct buying online model will see rapid adoption in the future in India.” 

    Citroen C5 Aircross Image
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 29.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 BMW 7 Series spied testing new design language

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C5 Aircross Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 29.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.24 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.77 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.57 Lakh
    Pune₹ 36.50 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 35.98 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.36 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 36.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 33.88 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroën India begins home-delivery of online-booked C5 Aircross