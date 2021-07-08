Citroën India begins home-delivery of online-booked C5 Aircross

- Citroën offers 100 per cent online booking facility with doorstep delivery

- ‘Buy Online’ service available in over 50 cities

Citroën India has announced that it has home-delivered its newly launched C5 Aircross SUV to two customers in Gujarat and Chandigarh who purchased the SUV through the carmaker’s online platform facilitated by CarWale. To promote a contactless and digital car buying experience, the French carmaker offers an online end-to-end buying process. Presently, the service is available in over 50 cities and soon will be expanded to cover a wider range of cities.

Citroën’s ‘Buy Online’ initiative enables potential customers to order, customise, and complete their purchase procedure online. Not stopping here, the car will be delivered directly from the brand’s factory in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu to the customer’s doorstep. This service is currently offered in the major cities of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The online portal of Citroën is designed to cater the interested buyers in terms of car selection through a 3D configurator, dedicated e-sales advisor, finance, insurance, annual maintenance packages, extended warranty, as well as assist in trading an existing car. To understand the step-wise buying procedure of the C5 Aircross on the company’s website, click here.

Joel Verany, Vice President-S&M Efficiency, Stellantis India, said, “Citroën has been the first OEM in India to introduce and deliver on the concept of home delivering a car directly from the factory. Digitisation is a major focus area not just for the brand but also for the Stellantis group as we believe this 100 per cent direct buying online model will see rapid adoption in the future in India.”