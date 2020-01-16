Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • 2020 Volkswagen Polo Cup dates announced; race-spec Polo to be unveiled at the Auto Expo

2020 Volkswagen Polo Cup dates announced; race-spec Polo to be unveiled at the Auto Expo

January 16, 2020, 11:52 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
810 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Volkswagen Polo Cup dates announced; race-spec Polo to be unveiled at the Auto Expo

- Race-spec Polo will be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

- Selection process will begin with a two-day program based on driving skills and a fitness test

Volkswagen Motorsport India has revealed details of the 2020 Polo Cup. The drivers’ selection process for the 11th edition of the Volkswagen Championship has already begun.  Interested drivers can register themselves for the selection process on or before 20 January.

The two-day driver selection process scheduled on 25 and 26 January at Ajmera Indi Karting Track, Mumbai will have Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, Rayomand Banajee, Driver Coach and Steve Hodges, Karting Expert as the jurors. The process will comprise of judging drivers on their overall driving skills which includes consistency in performance, understanding of racing lines, lap times, driving attitude and ability to learn. The selection process will also include a fitness test that will focus on the overall capabilities of race drivers to secure their position on the grid of the One-make series.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said, “The Volkswagen Polo is synonymous to a fun-to-drive experience, equipped with highest safety standards and build quality that is needed on the race track. We’re extremely delighted to bring back this carline for the 11th edition of Volkswagen Motorsport’s One Make Championship. The team has made relentless efforts in training young talent and providing opportunities of global Volkswagen Motorsport standards. We encourage all those interested participants to come witness the Race Polo at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.”

  • Auto Expo
  • Volkswagen
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • 2020 Auto Expo
