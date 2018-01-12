Volvo XC60 emerges as the safest car tested by Euro NCAP

Volvo XC60 has earned the highest safety rating by Euro NCAP. The SUV has earned 2017 Best in Class safety awards. Reports indicate that the SUV has scored 98 per cent in the Adult Occupant category and 95 per cent in safety assist, about 20 per cent higher than its nearest off-road competitor. Back in 2015, the XC90 was named the best performing large off-roader, and also the car with the best overall performance that year.



Speaking about the accomplishment, Malin Ekholm, Vice President, Volvo Cars Safety Centre said, “The new XC60 is one of the safest Volvo cars ever made. It is fully loaded with new technology designed to assist drivers, to help protect vehicle occupants and other road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, plus mitigate collision risks. We are proud that our ongoing commitment to innovating new safety features has been recognised with another Euro NCAP Best in Class award for Volvo Cars.”



Interestingly, the XC60 now joins the S90 and V90 in making history for Volvo Cars as the first manufacturer to hold all top three car rankings in Euro NCAP’s Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) tests – AEB City, AEB Inter-Urban and AEB Pedestrian. Moreover, the three Volvo cars are the only ones to have achieved perfect scores in all three AEB categories.