    Toyota Hilux accessorised version — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    945 Views
    Toyota Hilux accessorised version — Now in Pictures

    It's been a year since Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Hilux pickup in India. This was followed by the carmaker putting up its exhaustive accessories list on its site. We saw this fully accessorised version in its true element at the Rajaji National Park recently. Here's a picture gallery detailing all the equipment and how they can be used.

    Toyota Hilux Left Rear Three Quarter

    This tent with a canopy is the biggest highlight here. It’s foldable with a quick-release function and comes with a ladder. However, it needs to be fitted with a full-fledged canopy.

    Toyota Hilux Car Roof

    Once correctly fitted, the canopy gets rack holders. These in turn hold the tent that can house two full-grown adults. There’s a ton of space inside the lower shelter as well.

    Toyota Hilux Front View

    Then, there's a front under-run which looks like a skid plate but is an accessory that gets nicely integrated with the front bumper. It's tastefully done and houses the actual skid plate underneath.

    Toyota Hilux Front Door Handle

    Toyota is also offering side steps with side beading. These enhance the side profile of the pickup and prove beneficial while stepping into Hilux’s highly perched cabin.

    Toyota Hilux Open Boot/Trunk

    Lastly, we noticed a tailgate assist along with a hydraulic jack. As its name suggests, it opens the gate smoothly and avoids a jolt while opening this heavy door.

    Toyota Hilux Left Side View
    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 30.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Hilux Gallery

    • images
    • videos
