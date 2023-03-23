Toyota Hilux accessorised version — Now in Pictures

It's been a year since Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Hilux pickup in India. This was followed by the carmaker putting up its exhaustive accessories list on its site. We saw this fully accessorised version in its true element at the Rajaji National Park recently. Here's a picture gallery detailing all the equipment and how they can be used.

This tent with a canopy is the biggest highlight here. It’s foldable with a quick-release function and comes with a ladder. However, it needs to be fitted with a full-fledged canopy.

Once correctly fitted, the canopy gets rack holders. These in turn hold the tent that can house two full-grown adults. There’s a ton of space inside the lower shelter as well.

Then, there's a front under-run which looks like a skid plate but is an accessory that gets nicely integrated with the front bumper. It's tastefully done and houses the actual skid plate underneath.

Toyota is also offering side steps with side beading. These enhance the side profile of the pickup and prove beneficial while stepping into Hilux’s highly perched cabin.

Lastly, we noticed a tailgate assist along with a hydraulic jack. As its name suggests, it opens the gate smoothly and avoids a jolt while opening this heavy door.