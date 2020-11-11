CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Top three reasons to buy the All New Honda City if you love driving

    Top three reasons to buy the All New Honda City if you love driving

    Authors Image

    Vikrant Singh

    15,326 Views
    Top three reasons to buy the All New Honda City if you love driving

    Welcome to CarWale’s Driver’s Car series. This is a video series wherein we take everyday cars with a hint of sporty streak in them and drive them harder than necessary just so we can have a day of driving fun. We call it the love of driving!

    And the all-new Honda City is just that car. We have a detailed explanation of that in our video. But, as a crash course, here are the top three reasons why you should buy the new Honda City if you love driving.

    Honda All New City Engine Shot

    Engine

    The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre, four-cylinderall-newtop-specturn-ins engine is ahem. It has iVTEC which means better control of valve openings and lift based on engine load and speed. It is an easy revving engine. And it has a sense of purity in the way it delivers its power which only a naturally aspirated engine can have. It makes the City a joy to drive hard. 

    Honda All New City Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Gearbox

    The six-speed manual gearbox on the all new City is almost like a slot machine. The gear shifts are precise, light, and have short throws. Plus, the gear shifter falls to hand in the most natural of ways; you never have to reach for it. It ups the driver involvement especially when you are tackling a winding road with enthusiasm. 

    Honda All New City Right Front Three Quarter

    Handling

    Finally, there’s the handling. The City is a lighter car than before. It runs meatier tyres now in this top-spec trim. And it has a neutral handling balance which makes it both easy and fun to drive spiritedly. The turn-ins are quick and predictable. The mid-corner balance never goes out of tune. The body roll is well reined in. And with that engine performing at its potent best towards the top end, the City makes easy work of corner exits too!

    Overall, the all-new Honda City might be better known (and bought) for practicality, comfort, feature, space, and good value, but it’s also a wonderful driver’s car.

    Honda All New City Image
    Honda All New City
    ₹ 10.93 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Honda
    • All New City
    • Honda All New City
    • All New City ZX Petrol
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Honda All New City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.82 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.42 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.50 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.71 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.02 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.06 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.18 Lakh
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars