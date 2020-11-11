Top three reasons to buy the All New Honda City if you love driving

Welcome to CarWale’s Driver’s Car series. This is a video series wherein we take everyday cars with a hint of sporty streak in them and drive them harder than necessary just so we can have a day of driving fun. We call it the love of driving!

And the all-new Honda City is just that car. We have a detailed explanation of that in our video. But, as a crash course, here are the top three reasons why you should buy the new Honda City if you love driving.

Engine

The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre, four-cylinderall-newtop-specturn-ins engine is ahem. It has iVTEC which means better control of valve openings and lift based on engine load and speed. It is an easy revving engine. And it has a sense of purity in the way it delivers its power which only a naturally aspirated engine can have. It makes the City a joy to drive hard.

Gearbox

The six-speed manual gearbox on the all new City is almost like a slot machine. The gear shifts are precise, light, and have short throws. Plus, the gear shifter falls to hand in the most natural of ways; you never have to reach for it. It ups the driver involvement especially when you are tackling a winding road with enthusiasm.

Handling

Finally, there’s the handling. The City is a lighter car than before. It runs meatier tyres now in this top-spec trim. And it has a neutral handling balance which makes it both easy and fun to drive spiritedly. The turn-ins are quick and predictable. The mid-corner balance never goes out of tune. The body roll is well reined in. And with that engine performing at its potent best towards the top end, the City makes easy work of corner exits too!

Overall, the all-new Honda City might be better known (and bought) for practicality, comfort, feature, space, and good value, but it’s also a wonderful driver’s car.