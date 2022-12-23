CarWale

    Tata to showcase ADAS technology at Auto Expo 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata to showcase ADAS technology at Auto Expo 2023

    - Harrier and Safari will likely be the first to get ADAS

    - Tata will also showcase a hydrogen-powered prototype

    Tata Motors is gearing up to illustrate its full capabilities at the upcoming Auto Expo in January 2023. In fact, the Indian automaker also hinted at hydrogen-powered passenger vehicles in a recent social media post. 

    Tata has taken it to social media yet again to confirm that the brand is indeed planning to introduce ADAS in its SUV lineup, as had been speculated for quite some time. The brand stated in the post that it will go beyond passive safety measures and introduce advanced driver-assist features. These advanced safety features will not only aid in post-crash situations but will also help in preventing accidents. 

    Furthermore, the Tata Harrier and Safari are due for a facelift, and they may be among the first vehicles in Tata's portfolio to receive ADAS technology. At this price point, ADAS is available on vehicles such as the MG Astor, Honda City eHev, Mahindra XUV700, and the upcoming MG Hector facelift. Tata will also try to attract buyers by including this Technology in its lineup.

