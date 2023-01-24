CarWale

    Tata Altroz Racer - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Altroz Racer - Now in pictures

    At the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors displayed the Altroz Racer, a special edition built to rival the Hyundai i20 N line. The Altroz Racer is a performance-oriented hatchback with a very potent motor and heavy-on features car offered by the Indian car manufacturer in its segment. But what is it all about?  Let’s find out through the image gallery of the Altroz Racer.

    Tata Altroz Racer Front View

    The front fascia of the Altroz Racer is more or less similar to its standard trim with the same grille, headlamps, and fog lamp housing as before. But what’s new here is the blacked-out hood with contrasting dual white stripes that give it a sporty look.

    Tata Altroz Racer Left Side View

    On the sides, the sporty hatchback gets a gloss black treatment on the ORVMs, pillars, roofline, and even on the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There’s also a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fender.

    Tata Altroz Racer Rear View

    At the rear, it gets a more prominent roof-mounter spoiler, shark fin antenna, and blacked-out elements on the rear with the same LED tail light setup.

    Tata Altroz Racer Dashboard

    Inside the cabin, it gets a similar yet refreshing dashboard layout. It comes with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and red accents on AC vents and around the gear lever. The seats get black leather upholstery with red stitching and white accents to match the overall colour palette.

    Tata Altroz Racer Sunroof/Moonroof

    It also features a voice-activated electric sunroof this time around, which was missing in the standard variants of Altroz.

    Tata Altroz Racer Front Row Seats

    Moreover, ventilated front seats are a first-in-segment addition to the feature list of the new Altroz Racer.

    Tata Altroz Racer Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Altroz Racer packs the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as seen in its elder sibling Tata Nexon. This engine produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission unit.

    Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi 

    Tata Altroz Racer Image
    Tata Altroz Racer
    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
