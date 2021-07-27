CarWale
    SsangYong teases its next-gen SUV; codenamed X200

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    692 Views
    SsangYong teases its next-gen SUV; codenamed X200

    -         A mid-sized electric model also confirmed

    -         Takes inspiration from the new Bronco

    SsangYong, a subsidiary of Mahindra, has dropped a teaser for their upcoming compact SUV – codenamed X200. From the design sketches, it's evident the Korean carmaker has taken some inspiration from the new-gen Ford Bronco for the X200 with a boxy design, round headlamps, and overlanding capabilities.

    According to the official statement, the X200 carries the “brand’s newly created design vision and philosophy, presenting the value and future direction of its new products”. The X200 follows the recently-announced J100 mid-sized EV which too is based on the ‘Powered by Toughness’ design philosophy. , In its production guise, the X200 is promised to get robust underpinnings – like with the Korando before it – yet it will be modern, says the South Korea-based carmaker.

    Where the J100 looks like an amalgamation of famous off-roaders like the Defender, Outlander, or even the RAV4, the X200 appears to take the Suzuki Jimny route. In the sketches, the notable features include a four-door boxy body shell, round headlamps and five-slat grille, massive bumpers both fore and aft, open-top with foldable cloth, and massive fenders suitable for 4x4 adventures.

    The production version of the SsangYong X200 is still a couple of years away. But could it be the Korean iteration of the India-bred Mahindra Thar? Or could there be a Mahindra product looming in the future based on the X200? At this point, your guess is as good as ours. 

    Ssangyong Rexton
