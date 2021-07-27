Hyundai India inaugurates new corporate headquarters in Gurugram

- Developed with a total built-up area of 28,000 square metre

- Equipped with 14 EV charging stations

Hyundai Motor India Limited has inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram, India. The carmaker recently completed 25 years in the country with a production of over 10 million cars. Hyundai’s newest facility has a total built-up area of over 28,000 square metres that also houses 400 square metres of green wall with live plants, 50kW of rooftop solar panels, a thermal scanning system and many more latest and modern elements.

The corporate office is Zone 5 earthquake compatible and boasts some of the latest tech that includes a parking control system with number plate recognition, speed gates, open and flexible seating for employees, and 24 soundproof rooms. Apart from this, it also hosts two business lounges, café lounges, seven video conferencing rooms, meeting rooms, a medical room, a women relaxation room, a multipurpose hall with collapsible seating for 144 individuals, and a canteen with a capacity to seat 300 persons.

Lastly, Hyundai has envisioned making its headquarters future-ready by equipping it with 14 EV charging stations – three DC fast chargers and 11 AC chargers. With an investment of over $ 4 billion, Hyundai India has 17 regional offices and 2 449 customer touchpoints across India.

Commenting on the inauguration of Hyundai Motor India’s New Corporate Headquarters, S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “Harnessing the strength of 25 years of excellence in India, Hyundai Motor India has surpassed yet another significant milestone with the grand inaugurate its state-of-the-art new Corporate Headquarters in the heart of Gurugram. This new building stands as a symbol of Hyundai’s journey of togetherness with the people of India. The new HMI Corporate Headquarters has been built on the tenets of Hyundai’s global vision ‘Progress for Humanity’. With strong commitment towards people and environment, this headquarters will be a focal point of innovation and realise Hyundai Motor India’s vision of ‘Progress for the People, Prosperity for the Planet’. Further, through our strong values and the indomitable spirit of Hyundai, we will nurture new talent at this facility and become the fulcrum of distinction for the transformation of a better tomorrow.”