SsangYong Rexton facelift images leaked; official unveil in November

-The Rexton facelift to receive mild exterior updates with added new features

-It is likely to be equipped with level one autonomous driving features as seen on MG Gloster

Images of the SsangYong Rexton facelift have been leaked on the web ahead of the global unveil on November 4, 2020. The facelift has dropped the ‘G4’ tag and will now be just called ‘Rexton’. Earlier, we brought to you the teaser images of the Rexton which revealed very few design and interior details. With the new images, we bring to you further insight on the upcoming SUV.

On the outside, the Rexton facelift gets a new gloss black bold large grille with thick chrome edging. It also receives new LED headlights with D-shaped LED DRLs and fog lights embedded in the new restyled bumper. The side profile of the facelift remains mostly unchanged with the redesigned alloy wheels. Moving to the rear are the new T-shaped LED tail lamps, with reworked bumpers and reflectors. The ‘Rexton’ badge is now moved upwards below the rear windscreen.

The interior of the Rexton facelift now looks more upmarket and premium. The main highlight being the four-spoke steering wheel and an all-digital instrument cluster replacing the old analogue meters. The SUV also gets a newly shaped gear lever letting go of the traditional joystick, and is also positioned slightly closer to the driver. The interior could be available with two color trims. One with an all-black theme and the other with a lighter white-black dual-tone. The equipment list of the Rexton facelift is likely to include level-one autonomous driving features like the hands-free automatic parking assist system, adaptive cruise control, blind spots monitoring, lane-check and collision avoidance systems.

The interior and exterior updates of the Rexton facelift are likely to be carried over to the Alturas G4 facelift as well. While Mahindra is more engrossed in launching the facelift of the Scorpio and XUV500 at the moment, we could expect the rebadged Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift to be launched in 2021. The SUV will likely be powered by the BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 178bhp and 420Nm torque with seven-speed automatic transmission. It is available with a rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive setup.