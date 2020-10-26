CarWale
    • Mahindra's 'Service on Wheels' initiative gathers 450 vehicles in one year

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    269 Views
    -Mahindra’s ‘Service on Wheels’ complete one year of service

    -The pack comprises of 450 vehicles; including two-wheelers and service vans

    Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has reportedly completed one year of operations of its ‘Service on Wheels’ program. The entire fleet under the service consists of a total 450 vehicles, including two-wheelers and vans. 

    Left Side View

    Under the Service on Wheels, Mahindra offers routine maintenance services, basic repair and dry wash at the doorstep of the customer. The mobile service-ready-two-wheelers as seen in the pictures come mounted with a carrier-box on the rear seat with a set of tools, parts and lubricants for carrying out minor repairs and services.  These two-wheelers are aimed to benefit urban and semi-urban areas. Whereas, the mobile vans are loaded with additional equipment and inventory and can reach deep rural areas which are usually far from Mahindra’s authorised service workshops.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    To book a service, customers can book an appointment either by contacting the nearest Mahindra service centre or digitally through the ‘With You Hamesha’ app. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, service like interior sanitisation using the fumigation technique is also offered at the customer’s home / doorstep. Notably, this service is only available for Mahindra patrons and cannot be availed by customers having a vehicle of different brand and make.

