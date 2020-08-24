CarWale
    • Skoda Auto makes its 13 millionth current-generation gearbox

    Authors Image

    Santosh Nair

    562 Views
    - Production at Skoda Auto is continuously optimised, automated and digitalised

    - Skoda makes three different types of transmission for the VW Group at its Czech facilities

    Skoda Auto has manufactured its 13 millionth transmission from the current generation that are fitted in various Skoda and other Volkswagen Group vehicles.

    Currently, the Czech automaker makes the MQ/SQ100 and MQ200 gearboxes at its main plant in Mlada Boleslav, whilst the DQ200 direct-shift transmission is built at the Vrchlabi factory, both in the Czech Republic. 

    The MQ100/SQ100 transmissions have been around since 2011 and were originally designed for ‘New Small Family’ models from Volkswagen Group. They were initially fitted in the Skoda Citigo, the VW up! and the Seat Mii. In August 2020, the two millionth MQ100/SQ100 transmission left the factory in Mlada Boleslav.

    Skoda has been manufacturing the MQ200 five-speed transmission since 2000. And from 2011 onwards, the MQ200 has also existed as a six-speed gearbox. It’s mainly for vehicles with a 1.0- to 1.6-litre petrol engine. More than 7,590,000 units of this transmission type has been built to date, with a daily production volume that amounts to 2,000 gearboxes.

    As for the DQ200 automatic, Skoda has been building this seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG) since 2012 at its component plant in Vrchlabi. At a rate of 2,300 units per day, more than 3,300,000 DQ200s have already been manufactured to date.

