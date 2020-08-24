MG Motor India launches certified pre-owned car vertical - ‘MG Reassure’

- Pre-owned cars will undergo more than 160 quality checks

- Customers will get three years and unlimited kilometres warranty, three years roadside assistance, and three free services

MG Motor India has launched its certified pre-owned car vertical, ‘MG Reassure’. MG Reassure aims to provide quick and the best residual value for MG cars to MG customers across its dealerships. The company claims that the pre-owned vehicles will be assessed through more than 160 quality checks to ensure the leading inspection standards and conduct all necessary repairs before their resale.

MG Motor will undertake a methodical evaluation for the pricing of the used vehicles. Moreover, existing customers can sell their MG cars without any obligation to exchange them for a new MG vehicle. In terms of assurance, customers would also get three years and unlimited kilometres warranty, three years roadside assistance, and three free services.

Speaking on the launch of MG ReAssure, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “Through MG Reassure program, we want to create a platform extending transparency, speed, peace of mind, and assurance of the best resale value of MG cars to our customers across India. This program also offers a unique opportunity to other patrons for purchasing quality pre-loved MG cars from our Reassure centers. The initiative will enhance customer retention and empower our patrons to stay within the MG family while enjoying flexible ownership.”