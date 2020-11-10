Skoda Auto India announces leasing service in eight cities

-The leasing service is initially offered in eight metropolitan cities

Skoda Auto India has partnered with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd., to introduce leasing solutions for salaried individuals, working professionals, SMEs, public sector units and corporate entities. The ‘Clever Lease’ subscription program offers the Skoda Rapid TSI and Superb to the customers for a period of 24, 36, 48 and 60 months.

The monthly rental starts from Rs 22,580 and includes road tax, breakdown assistance, accidental repairs, insurance, service maintenance, tyre and battery changes and even a replacement vehicle. This program is launched under Skoda’s ‘India 2.0’ project and will be initially available for patrons in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “The automotive industry, the world over, is witnessing a transformation and it is imperative that we evolve too: from a traditional automobile manufacturer to a mobility solution partner. Be it state of the art products or services, as a customer focused organization, we at ŠKODA AUTO India strive to meet the ever changing needs and requirements of our discerning customers. We expect leasing to grow multi fold over the next couple of years and with the tangible benefits of 'Clever Lease', we intend to suitability cater the demand of a generation that weighs convenience over ownership.”

Mr. Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd., said, “ŠKODA AUTO India and ORIX India have been working towards creating innovative propositions for customers to own and drive its best in class ŠKODA AUTO products. The ‘Clever Lease’ is another big leap towards that direction and we are very excited to work with ŠKODA AUTO India in creating solutions that enhance the flexibility and convenience for the customers who aspire to drive these cars. Both teams have worked together to create a wide range of options for the customers to choose from and we are confident that these exciting options will find a way of meeting customers’ expectations and provide them a hassle free experience of owning and driving the best in class ŠKODA AUTO products.”