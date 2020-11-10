Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule revealed

- Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo is offered in five new colours

Italian marquee Lamborghini has taken the covers off the Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule, which will be available to customers as a MY2021 model. The model will be offered in five new paint jobs and with a few updates to the interior.

The biggest highlight of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule is the bright exterior colour options. Customers can choose from Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange), and Giallo Clarus (yellow). These colours are complemented by matte black elements such as the roof, front bumper, and side skirts. Details of the matte black components are picked out in the new Fluo colours, such as a coloured line on the black wing mirrors, and vertical coloured lines on the rear splitter.

Inside, the new Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule from Lamborghini features new optional sports seats, unlike the comfort seats in the vanilla model, finished in Alcantara or leather with an Evo Sportivo trim. The Start & Stop button cover and the Lamborghini shield embroidered on the headrest are finished in one of the five new fluorescent colours matching the exterior tones.

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo in this Fluo Capsule edition continues to be offered with the 5.2-litre V10 naturally aspirated motor. The LP 610-4, as the name suggests, sends all of the 631bhp and 600Nm of torque to all four wheels, while the LP 580-2 is an RWD variant producing 601bhp and 560Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch unit is a standard affair.