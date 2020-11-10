Discounts up to Rs 1.35 lakh on Volkswagen Vento and Polo in November 2020

Select Volkswagen dealerships in India are offering huge discounts on a few products in their model range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonus.

The Highline Plus variant of the Volkswagen Vento can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.10 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The Highline variant of the sedan is offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Discounts on all variants of the Volkswagen Polo include an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Trendline, Comfortline, and Highline variants of the hatchback are available with an additional cash discount of Rs 28,500, Rs 23,000, and Rs 19,500, respectively. There are no offers on the T-Roc as the model is sold out and the company closed the bookings for the compact SUV earlier this year, and you can read all about it here.