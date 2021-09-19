CarWale
    New Aston Martin DBX Hybrid in the works; spied testing

    Aditya Nadkarni

    801 Views
    New Aston Martin DBX Hybrid in the works; spied testing

    - Aston Martin DBX hybrid variant could arrive as early as next year

    - The model could be powered by a V6 engine with an electric motor

    Aston Martin has commenced testing of the hybrid variant of the DBX SUV ahead of its launch that could take place as early as next year. Spy images taken at the Nurburgring in Germany reveal an uncamouflaged test-mule of the DBX hybrid.

    Right Side View

    In terms of design, the Aston Martin DBX hybrid test mule is identical to the standard version, so how exactly do we know this was a hybrid variant stretching its legs? The yellow sticker on the rear windshield is a giveaway that it is an electrified version as the sticker is mandated by the local fire brigade for all vehicles with electric or electrified engines due to the different treatments required in case of an accident.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Currently offered exclusively with an AMG-sourced V8 engine, the current Aston Martin DBX produces 550bhp and 800Nm of torque. The hybrid variant of the model is expected to source power from a V6 motor with an electric motor in the form of the EQ boost system. The V6, in the GLE 53 AMG guise, produces 429bhp and 521Nm of torque, while the EQ boost system produces an additional 21bhp and 250Nm. We expect to see a similar output for the DBX hybrid in the future.

