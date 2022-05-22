Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG Concept showcases the future electric halo

- It’s a design study previewing future electric performance car

- No view of the inside

Mercedes-Benz is releasing more Vision show cars with each passing year. This time it’s called the Vision AMG Concept and is said to preview the futuristic electric performance car from Affalterbach. It looks like an even futuristic version of the Vision EQXX Concept we saw a few weeks back.

It’s a study in design, the Vision AMG Concept, and in profile it looks like what we could expect a sleek, low-slung (four-door), sports coupe to look like in the next couple of decades. There’s smooth sheet metal work all around. In place of headlamps, there are three-pointer lights joined by a sleek strip running across the face. The grille is – in typical AMG fashion – Panamericana but on an EV, so no intakes there just vertical slats.

The prominent front fenders meeting the seamless shoulder line and ending in an aerodynamically erogenous rear buttress make the Vision AMG quite a looker. At the back, there are six circular brake lamps and AMG lettering over the blacked-out diffusers. And those large aero wheels look inspired by Petronas’ Formula 1 car. More inspiration from the Formula 1 car is seen in the form of the Mercedes 'Silver Star' motif and Silver Arrow paint scheme.

No technical details on the powertrain or interiors are revealed at the moment. But this being a design study we could see it inspire a production version of some powerful electric performance flagship from AMG sometime in the near or not-so-near future.