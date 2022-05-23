Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic – Exterior design compared

After a long hiatus, Mahindra has finally revealed the new-generation Scorpio. Christened as ‘Scorpio-N’, the SUV will be launched in the country on 27 June. Interestingly, the Indian carmaker will continue to retail the current model with a new badge – Scorpio Classic. Let us take a closer look at the design details of the two.

New fascia

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N carries the brand’s new design language which was recently seen on the new XUV700. The front grille’s box-type design is replaced by new six vertical chrome struts with the new brand logo at the centre. The headlamp clusters continue to be high-mounted with dual-projector units. However, the Scorpio-N now gets integrated sequential turn indicators while the LED DRLs have been repositioned below on the bumper around the new fog lamp housing. The front bumper, too, has been redesigned retaining the contrasting silver finish bash plate.

New alloys, fresh colour palette, and chrome

Moving to the side, one will instantly notice the new dual-tone finish for the alloy wheels that look more stylish than the plain five-spoke alloys on the Scorpio Classic. Additionally, the kinking window line from the C-pillar with slightly bulging rear haunches lends the Scorpio-N an athletic stance. The wheel arches, too, get a thin layer of plastic cladding that was lacking in the Classic. Other visual highlights include silver colour roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and a chrome insert on the door handles.

Refreshed rear

Although there are no clear images of the new Scorpio-N, the released teasers confirm the signature vertically-stacked tail lamps that are longer than the ones seen on the Classic. Also seen is a roof-mounted spoiler with a stop lamp that was earlier placed inside the windscreen on the outgoing model. Like the front, the rear bumpers are expected to be reprofiled with a silver skid plate and most likely a side-opening tailgate.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will get petrol and diesel powertrain options with manual and automatic gearboxes. While there is no word from Mahindra on the official bookings, the Scorpio-N will be launched on 27 June. To know more about Mahindra Scorpio-N, click here.