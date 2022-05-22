CarWale
    BMW M4 CSL breaks cover with 550 horsepower and ‘Ring record

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    160 Views
    -         Fastest production Beemer around Nordschleife

    -         Celebrates 50 Years of M Performance

    Marking the 50th anniversary of the celebrated M Performance division, the BMW M4 CSL is here with more power, more visual drama and a title of being the fastest series-production BMW around the Nordschleife Nurburgring. The M4 CSL has gone around the ‘Ring in 7 min. 20.207 sec and it can accelerate to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.7 seconds. Sadly it’s limited to just 1000 units.

    BMW M4 Competition Right Front Three Quarter

    Power comes from the familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six which is dialled up to produce 550 horsepower and 650Nm which is sent only to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic. No manual and no xDrive here. There’s a crash diet that the M4 CSL has gone through to ensure a power-to-weight ratio of 2.95kgs per horsepower. The top speed is electronically limited to 307kmph.

    BMW M4 Competition Right Front Three Quarter

    Extreme weight-saving measures have ensured that the M4 CSL is almost 110kgs lighter than standard and tips the scale just over 1600kgs. The rear seat elimination has cut weight by 25kgs alone and even the front seats are M-specific full-carbon buckets. There’s extensive use of BMW’s carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics (CFRP) and titanium rear silencer. It also uses M-specific carbon-ceramic brakes and CRPF’s use extends to double-bubble roof and hood and trunk as well.

    BMW M4 Competition Rear View

    Under the skin, it also uses different powertrain mounts, struts and braces along with lowered suspension setup. Even the cambers and damper settings are specifically tweaked in the CSL. It sits on 21-inch front and 22-inch back lightweight M alloy wheels wrapped around Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.

    BMW M4 Competition Right Front Three Quarter

    Over the standard M4, the CSL surely looks handsome with its aggressive grille, front bumper and yellow-ed headlamps. Even the hood scoop and functional aero kit make it much meaner while the LED design for tail lamps and quad-exhaust at the back tells you it means business.

    BMW M4 Competition Right Front Three Quarter

    Production begins in July after which we wait for those lucky 1000 connoisseurs to bring the M4 CSL to the streets soon.

