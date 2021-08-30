Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices in India in September 2021

- The company attributes the upcoming price hike to increase in various input costs

- Revised model-wise prices to be known soon

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has revealed its plans to hike car prices across the product line-up, effective from September 2021. The company’s plans were revealed in an exchange filing. The percentage hike in car prices is not known for now and the company attributes the hike in prices to the rise in various input costs. However, we believe that the latest round of price revision might have an impact on the company’s car sales in the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki has issued a statement, which reads, “With reference to our earlier communications with respect to price increase, we wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of Company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise.”

More details on model-wise price revision will be known in the days to come.