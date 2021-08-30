CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-Door plug-in hybrid teased

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-Door plug-in hybrid teased

    - Will have a combined output of 800bhp

    - To be joined by EQS AMG

    Mercedes-Benz has been on a model offensive this year. With a new EQ or AMG member being revealed in quick succession, the German carmaker has decided to introduce something which is a combination of both. On 1 September, Mercedes-AMG will take the wraps off the GT63 S 4-Door Coupe plug-in hybrid. 

    Along with the PHEV performance sedan, Mercedes will also be introducing a new brand – E-Performance. The pure-electric EQS AMG is also likely to break cover on the occasion. It will be the second all-electric AMG after the short-lived SLS AMG Electric. 

    The GT63 S PHEV will have an onboard chargeable battery of 6.1kWh. It would be feeding a single electric motor mounted either on the front or on the rear axle. But don’t expect a huge electric drive range. Because the four-door coupe is already a heavy car before the addition of a battery pack and an electric motor. But it would be faster still with power figures expected to be around 600kW (around 800bhp) and 1000Nm.

    There would be some weight-saving measures in the form of carbon fibre inserts both inside and out. The charging point is likely to be positioned on the rear quarter as is visible in the teaser image. The cabin will also see some changes given the electric nature of the performance sedan. 

    All will be revealed on 1 September. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
