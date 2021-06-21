Maruti Suzuki reduces GST rates on Eeco ambulance

- GST rates reduced from 28 per cent to 12 per cent

- Prices now start at Rs 6,16,875

Maruti Suzuki has announced a reduction on the ex-showroom price of the Eeco Ambulance. Recently, the Ministry of Finance slashed the GST rates on the ambulance from 28 per cent to 12 per cent till 30 September, 2021. The benefit of the same will now be passed on to the customers with a revised price of Rs 6,16,875 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new prices are effective from 14 June, 2021 and will be applicable for vehicles invoiced by the carmaker to the dealers and further from the dealers to the end customers. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance gets the same engine as the standard model. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 72bhp and 98Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The regulatory filing by Maruti Suzuki read, “This is to inform you that as per the Notification No. 05/2021, released by the Ministry of Finance, the GST rate on Eeco Ambulance has been reduced from 28% to 12% till 30.09.2021. Accordingly, there will be a reduction in the Ex-Showroom price of Eeco Ambulance and the revised Ex-showroom price applicable in Delhi will be Rs. 6,16,875/-.”