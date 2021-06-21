CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki reduces GST rates on Eeco ambulance

    Jay Shah

    - GST rates reduced from 28 per cent to 12 per cent

    - Prices now start at Rs 6,16,875

    Maruti Suzuki has announced a reduction on the ex-showroom price of the Eeco Ambulance. Recently, the Ministry of Finance slashed the GST rates on the ambulance from 28 per cent to 12 per cent till 30 September, 2021. The benefit of the same will now be passed on to the customers with a revised price of Rs 6,16,875 (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Right Front Three Quarter

    The new prices are effective from 14 June, 2021 and will be applicable for vehicles invoiced by the carmaker to the dealers and further from the dealers to the end customers. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance gets the same engine as the standard model. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 72bhp and 98Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    The regulatory filing by Maruti Suzuki read, “This is to inform you that as per the Notification No. 05/2021, released by the Ministry of Finance, the GST rate on Eeco Ambulance has been reduced from 28% to 12% till 30.09.2021. Accordingly, there will be a reduction in the Ex-Showroom price of Eeco Ambulance and the revised Ex-showroom price applicable in Delhi will be Rs. 6,16,875/-.”

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    ₹ 4.08 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.61 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.86 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.81 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.77 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.61 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.63 Lakh

