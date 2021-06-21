Porsche 911 GT3 Touring coming to India - What should you expect?

The first-ever road-biased Touring version of the rip-roaring 911 GT3 was showcased in 2018. Now, almost after three years, Porsche has revealed the 922 generation 911 GT3 with a Touring Package worldwide and it is going to launch in India too. Here we tell you everything about the upcoming 911 GT3 Touring.

Porsche is well-known for making majestic sports cars while the iconic 911 Series is the most widely acclaimed line-up across the globe. The carmaker makes numerous versions of the 911 and this year Porsche is on a spree.

The 992 generation 911 GT3 Touring was introduced last week as a road-oriented variant of the blistering 911 GT3. In order to make the Touring version, Porsche has taken away the swan-neck-shaped rear wing and fitted an adaptive spoiler instead. Apart from the spoiler, there is an aluminium side window trim and bumpers painted in the body colour. Apart from that, the GT3 Touring remains identical to the 911 GT3.

Inside, the cabin of the 911 GT3 Touring has more leather and hence it is even luxurious - the steering, centre armrest, gear-stick, door panel armrests are now upholstered in dark leather. But rest everything is the same as the standard 911 GT3.

Although the 911 GT3 Touring is a road-biased sports car, it is still a full-on performance car - thanks to the jewel in the crown. This GT3 Touring has the same 3,996cc flat-six naturally aspirated petrol mill that makes 503bhp and delivers 470Nm of torque. Unlike the 911.2 generation GT3 Touring which was only available with a manual gearbox, this 922 911 GT3 Touring can be either opted with a six-speed sports manual or a seven-speed PDK automatic.

Interestingly, the acceleration figures of this Touring are indistinguishable from the 911 GT3. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds with the manual gearbox while the same time can be achieved in 3.9 seconds with the PDK automatic.

The 911 GT3 has been added on the Porsche India website alongside the 911 GT3 and it is a hint that both sports cars are going to launch in the country soon.