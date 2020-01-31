Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Lexus LC500h launched in India at Rs 1.96 crores

Lexus LC500h launched in India at Rs 1.96 crores

January 31, 2020, 11:58 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
16358 Views
Be the first to comment
Lexus LC500h launched in India at Rs 1.96 crores

Lexus India has kept their promise of bringing the LC500h to our country. The hybrid car has just been launched for the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.96 crores.

The LC or the Luxury Coupe was first showcased at the 2012 Detroit Motor Show as the LF-LC. This concept came to life as the LC500h and is now available in 68 countries across the globe. It looks striking with the brand's signature spindle grille, L-shaped DRLs, a low stance and LED tail lamps that blend well into the design.

The Lexus LC500h’s cabin also boasts of all the bells and whistles one can expect from a car of this class. This includes a huge display for the infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a touch-pad controller, a 10-way electrically-adjustable driver's seat etc. amongst many other features.

On the powertrain front, no, the Indian market doesn't get the fire-breathing V8 petrol engine. But, Lexus has chosen the hybrid version that derives power from a 3.5-litre V6 petrol mill, which works in conjunction with an electric motor. This combination provides 354bhp of power which is sent to the rear wheels through an automatic gearbox.

The Lexus LC500h now joins the Japanese carmaker's Indian car line-up, which comprises of the RX450h, LS500h, NX300h and ES300h amongst other SUVs like the LX450d and LX570. It reminds us of the mad styling of the performance packed LFA supercar and will definitely grab some eyeballs in the Indian market.

  • Lexus
  • LC 500h
  • Lexus LC 500h
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Lexus LC 500h Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
New Delhi₹ 2.26 Crores onwards

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

451 Likes
334541 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New A8 LAudi New A8 L

3rd Feb 2020

1.20Cr - ₹ 1.50Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

6th Feb 2020

8L - ₹ 11L
Maruti Suzuki Ignis FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift

7th Feb 2020

5L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

Feb 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in