GWM Haval Vision 2025 e-SUV concept to debut in India at Auto Expo 2020

- Haval is Great Wall Motors’ SUV brand

- Haval will showcase two concept cars at Auto Expo 2020

- Vision 2025 concept is an all-electric SUV with futuristic tech

- Designed by former Land Rover designer Phil Simmons

Great Wall Motor (GWM) has teased its second concept car slated to be shown at the Auto Expo 2020 - the Haval Vision 2025. This will not be its international debut though, as the e-SUV concept was first shown at the Shanghai International Auto Show in April 2019.

If you’re wondering why the SUV seems to have taken inspiration from BMW and Land Rover SUVs, it's because the concept takes forward work started by former BMW designer Pierre Leclerq and was completed by former Land Rover designer Phil Simmons, the latter now leads Haval’s design team.

The concept is Haval’s idea of what a mid-sized SUV might be like in the year 2025 by when many of today’s nascent technologies may have evolved enough to be used in everyday vehicles.

The concept showcases several futuristic technologies including an AR-HUD augmented reality navigation system, dynamic display on the windshield, face recognition, media streaming technology and artificial intelligence. More details of the concept eSUV will be revealed at the Auto Expo 2020.