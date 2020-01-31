Hyundai India rolls out 3 millionth made-in-India export car

- Commences Hyundai Aura exports to 88 countries worldwide

- BS6 petrol engines already available in the line-up

Hyundai Motor India achieved yet another significant milestone with the roll-out of its three millionth made-in-India export car; a Hyundai Aura (export name – Grand i10).

HMIL began exporting cars in 1999. It started off with the first batch of 20 Santros that were despatched to Nepal. The company reached its first milestone of exporting one lakh cars in just four years and ten months (October 2004).

In March 2008, it exported its 500,000th car, followed by its 1,000,000th car and 2,000,000th car in February 2010 and March 2014 respectively. In the span of 20 years, Hyundai is the leading exporter of passenger cars.

Currently, HMIL has already launched BS6 petrol engines in the Grand i10 Nios, Elantra, Santro, Grand i10 and Elite i20. S S Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL, said, “The fastest Made-in-India three millionth export roll-out is a significant milestone as it showcases the global success story for brand Hyundai. We started our export operations in 1999 and created many milestones. We thank our all our global customers and overseas distributors for their trust and support which has helped us reach this landmark.”