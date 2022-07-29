CarWale
    Lamborghini teases off-road-friendly Huraćan Sterrato

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Lamborghini teases off-road-friendly Huraćan Sterrato

    Italian supercar marque Lamborghini has teased the most outrageous version of its Huraćan, the Huraćan Sterrato. In a minute-long video teaser with the title ‘Beyond The Concrete’, the Huraćan Sterrato was seen enjoying countryside dirt road and even showed off some sideways stunts. Notably, the Huraćan Sterrato off-road concept, based on the Evo, was showcased in mid-2019.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Left Rear Three Quarter

    First, the radical Huraćan Sterrato is poles apart from any sporty Huraćan as it features a significantly raised ground clearance, chunky body cladding, roof rails, rally-car style lights placed on the front redesigned bumper, and a roof-mounted scoop. Given that, it looks rugged and ready to tackle dirt roads and tracks.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Front View

    Although the Huraćan Sterrato is wearing skinny camouflage in the teaser video, it appears to be the production-ready version of the Sterrato Concept revealed in 2019. In fact, Lamborghini had promised two new variants of the Huraćan for this year. It already delivered one of them, in the form of the Huraćan Tecnica, a few months ago. And this rally-spec Sterrato is most likely to be the second and one-off Huraćan version of 2022.

    The Huraćan Sterrato is expected to be powered by the tried and trusted 5.2-litre V10 naturally aspirated petrol mill paired with an all-wheel-drive system tweaked for dirt roads. This engine can make more or less the same power as the Huraćan Evo’s 630bhp and 600Nm.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Left Front Three Quarter

    Lamborghini has not announced an unveiling date for the Huraćan Sterrato yet. However, it is likely to make its global debut sometime later this year. Rumour has it that this rally-spec Huraćan Sterrato with the naturally aspirated V10 could be the Huraćan swansong as a plug-in hybrid replacement is already on the cards.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.80 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.71 Crore

