    Lamborghini Aventador final edition teased ahead of unveil tomorrow?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    295 Views
    Lamborghini Aventador final edition teased ahead of unveil tomorrow?

    - The last hurrah of Lamborghini’s NA V12 could be called the Aventador S Jota

    - The new model is a part of Lamborghini’s plans to reveal two V12 cars in 2021

    Automobili Lamborghini has shared a teaser image on its social media channels, revealing the silhouette of an Aventador. This teaser image implies that the company could be all set to unveil the final edition of the Aventador.

    Set to be unveiled tomorrow (7 July), the final edition of the Aventador is likely to be called the Lamborghini Aventador S Jota. The teaser image does not reveal much, although we can expect a few changes to the exterior design of the model.

    Powering the Lamborghini Aventador final edition will be the same 6.5-litre NA V12 engine, albeit in a higher state of tune. Reports suggest that the power output could be bumped up by 10bhp from the current figure of 759bhp. It is also believed that the model will receive changes to the engine and chassis to improve the overall performance. All the details will be revealed tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.

    Lamborghini Aventador Image
    Lamborghini Aventador
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117373 Views
    742 Likes

