Bugatti and Rimac join forces for newer ventures

- Forms new company named – Bugatti Rimac d.o.o

- Mate Rimac will be the CEO

It might sound as unconventional as a collaboration between a toaster and a chainsaw – but it’s officially happening. A not-so-old electric carmaker from Croatia - Rimac Automobili - is joining forces with one of the oldest French giant - Bugatti Automobiles. Together, this unusual association has created a new automotive brand – Bugatti Rimac d.o.o (a limited liability company).

Where the 10-year-old Rimac is known for making sleek electric hypercars, Bugatti has been making land speed-shattering machines for quite some time now, backed by its 110-year heritage. In the combined effort, Rimac Group will become a major shareholder of the new company with a 55 per cent stake. This will allow Mate Rimac to lead the new Bugatti Rimac Company as CEO. Meanwhile, Bugatti and Rimac will both continue as separate respective brands, retaining their individual headquarters, production facility, and dealerships.

The new headquarter for the Bugatti Rimac is slated to open gates in 2023 and will be situated at the Rimac Campus in Croatia. Over 200 million euros of investment and one lakh square metres (10,76,391 sq ft) of space has been reserved for the new headquarter. The newly-formed Bugatti Rimac will go ahead and develop the future vehicles of both Bugatti and Rimac vehicles, by joining resources and expertise in research and development, production, and other areas.

This could simply mean that an all-electric Bugatti hypercar isn’t too far from becoming a reality. But will there be a W16-powered Rimac in the future?