CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 64.12 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,270 Views
    2021 Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 64.12 lakh

    - Available in both petrol and diesel powertrains

    - Gets new Deep Garnet/Ebony interior theme

    Front View

    JaguarLand Rover India has commenced updating its India lineup for 2021. It began with the refreshed Range Rover Velar last month followed by the brawny Range Rover Sport SVR. Now, the third SUV to be modernised is the baby SUV – the Evoque that is now available with a starting price of Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the Evoque begin from today and it is being offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rejuvenated Evoque continues with the same set of drivetrain options that include 2.0-litre petrol as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces a uniform 247bhp and 365Nm of torque while the oil burner sees a bump in power figures by 24bhp at 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. Both versions are mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The Evoque can be had in either S trim or the more opulent R-Dynamic SE trim. The bookings have now commenced online at the brand’s online store. 

    Second Row Seats

    While the handsome looks of the baby Range Rover are still contemporary, it is the cabin and more specifically the tech that has been amplified to meet the modern day’s requirements. The centre-stacked 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system is powered by the brand’s latest ‘Pivi Pro’ interface. Additionally, customers now get new upholstery in the form of the funky and appealing Deep Garnet contrasted with a more subtle and conventional Ebony theme. It also benefits from a handful of new features that now include a 3D 360-degree surround camera, an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter, and wireless charging with a phone signal booster.

    With these brief changes and enhancements, the new Range Rover Evoque is now back in the competition with the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and the Lexus NX as its chief rivals.

    Right Side View

    Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colourways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient.” 

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    ₹ 59.03 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Bugatti and Rimac join forces for newer ventures
     Next 
    BMW 2 Series Coupe teased ahead of Goodwood debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • land rover-cars
    • other brands
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

    ₹ 59.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Land Rover-Cars

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 70.80 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 75.18 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 68.38 Lakh
    Pune₹ 72.79 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 71.84 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 65.57 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 72.24 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 65.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 66.61 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 64.12 lakh