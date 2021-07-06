2021 Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 64.12 lakh

- Available in both petrol and diesel powertrains

- Gets new Deep Garnet/Ebony interior theme

JaguarLand Rover India has commenced updating its India lineup for 2021. It began with the refreshed Range Rover Velar last month followed by the brawny Range Rover Sport SVR. Now, the third SUV to be modernised is the baby SUV – the Evoque that is now available with a starting price of Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the Evoque begin from today and it is being offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain.

The rejuvenated Evoque continues with the same set of drivetrain options that include 2.0-litre petrol as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces a uniform 247bhp and 365Nm of torque while the oil burner sees a bump in power figures by 24bhp at 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. Both versions are mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The Evoque can be had in either S trim or the more opulent R-Dynamic SE trim. The bookings have now commenced online at the brand’s online store.

While the handsome looks of the baby Range Rover are still contemporary, it is the cabin and more specifically the tech that has been amplified to meet the modern day’s requirements. The centre-stacked 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system is powered by the brand’s latest ‘Pivi Pro’ interface. Additionally, customers now get new upholstery in the form of the funky and appealing Deep Garnet contrasted with a more subtle and conventional Ebony theme. It also benefits from a handful of new features that now include a 3D 360-degree surround camera, an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter, and wireless charging with a phone signal booster.

With these brief changes and enhancements, the new Range Rover Evoque is now back in the competition with the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and the Lexus NX as its chief rivals.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design. With the introduction of new interior colourways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque’s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient.”