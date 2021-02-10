Kia CV electric vehicle to be unveiled in March

-Market launch in 2023

-Will be offered with Highway Driving Assist Level 2

Kia will be officially unveiling its first dedicated EV next month. Currently codenamed CV, it will, as evinced by the pictures, be a crossover but with sporty leanings to give it that new age vibe. It’s expected to be underpinned by Kia’s electric global modular platform which by 2026 will underpin 11 new models (seven dedicated EVs and four based on existing ICE architecture).

One of the major announcements in this is that the vehicle will be fitted with Highway Driving Assist Level 2 and is expected to assist in the future development of autonomous driving technology. As is the case with most EVs these days is that it will be fitted with loads of new technology but will look and feel like the rest of the Kia range to help maintain the brand identity.

The CV is also expected to spawn a Hyundai badged model which is likely to have a traditional SUV shape as has been the case with Hyundai cars of the present.