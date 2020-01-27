Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift leaked ahead of official debut

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift leaked ahead of official debut

January 27, 2020, 04:25 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1716 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift leaked ahead of official debut

- Updated styling was seen on the digital instrument cluster

- Will also get new features from the S-Class

Mercedes-Benz’s biggest model offensive which started last year will continue in 2020. The first product this year will be the updated E-Class sedan which is expected to break cover in coming weeks before making an official debut at the Geneva Motor Show. However, ahead of that, an image of the infotainment display has surfaced online which shows the exterior of the new E-Class without any camouflage.

The new design update brings a restyled headlight shape and lighting signature along with a new lower-front fascia. There’s no characteristic Panamericana grille seen here but we think it will be offered in higher variants. The profile remains more or less unchanged, but at the back, we expect a sleeker taillamp design akin to the one seen on the CLS. This new design will also be seen on other sedans in Merc’s line-up including the S-Class facelift.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift Exterior

Changes on the inside should include a new steering wheel along with the latest MBUX infotainment system. We also expect Mercedes-Benz to trickle down many techs and safety features into the car from the S-Class along with many creature comforts. In terms of powertrain, there will be a host of hybrid engines joining the line-up. No less than seven plug-in hybrid models are on the cards including the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder EQ Boost powertrain that delivers 268bhp and the bigger six-cylinder EQ engine putting out 360bhp.

Following its global debut at the Geneva stage, we expect the new E-Class to promptly make its way to Indian shores. More details will be revealed soon, so stay tuned to CarWale. 

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes Benz E Class
  • E Class
  • E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
  • Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
Show Comments
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 70.17 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 74.29 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 66.91 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 70.17 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 72.34 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 65.59 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 72.59 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 65.74 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 66.63 Lakhs onwards

