    Hyundai India launches 'myHyundai'; a one-stop solution mobile application

    Hyundai India launches ‘myHyundai’; a one-stop solution mobile application

    - To offer the customers a plethora of services

    - The app is available on both Android and IOS devices

    Hyundai Motor India Ltd today launched 'myHyundai,' a new one-stop solution smartphone application. This app has been created to provide Hyundai customers with a unified platform for product, service, and benefit information.

    The myHyundai app is available on both Android and iOS devices. Users will be able to use functionality and services such as purchasing a Hyundai car online with easy financing through 'Click-To-Buy,' booking routine service, and accessing BlueLink-connected tech features. The app will also assist customers in buying and selling certified pre-owned vehicles through the 'Hyundai Promise,' as well as locating and booking slots for the nearest available electric charging station, roadside assistance, and a refer and earn feature.

    Furthermore, Hyundai's strong partner ecosystem will provide customers with a plethora of services as well as unique offers for their car, mobility, and lifestyle-related needs.

    Speaking on the launch of the ‘myHyundai’ app, Tarun Garg, Director — Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “As a customer-centric brand, Hyundai consistently strives to introduce innovative smart mobility solutions for its customers. ‘myHyundai’ is a future-ready step in this direction, envisaged to be an industry first versatile one-stop solution to explore, access and use products, services, and benefits in the Hyundai universe. As we continue to take our customers on a journey ‘Beyond Mobility’, myHyundai offers a heightened user experience through the seamless integration of information and services on a single platform. Hence ensuring our most loved customers benefit from maximum convenience that is readily available at their fingertips.”

