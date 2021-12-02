CarWale
    Honda reports overall sales of 6,904 units in November

    Ninad Ambre

    - Cumulative sales of 6,904 units

    - Includes domestic sales and exports

    - Entire production stock is being sold with demand still uncatered to

    Honda has announced its overall sales of 6,904 units in November 2021. This includes domestic sales of 5,457 cars and export of 1,447 units.

    The carmaker had sold 9,990 units in India in November 2020 showing the drop in car sales in the domestic market by almost half in November 2021. However, exports have picked up this year as compared to 31 units sold last year in the corresponding month. Do note, the brand's passenger car portfolio has remained same for a while now with the latest fifth-generation City sold along with the fourth-gen as well. Then, there's the Jazz, Amaze, and the WR-V.

    Additionally, the global issue of chip shortage has hampered the supply despite the demand for cars. Honda says it has already faced non-production days last month due to the same issue. And for the last few months, it has been selling its entire production stock with demand still being uncatered to. Needless to say, the demand-supply disparity will continue for a while, and we hope we don't see a further dip in sales.

