    • Honda Cars India announces discount benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh in September

    Honda Cars India announces discount benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh in September

    Nikhil Puthran

    3,205 Views
    Honda Cars India announces discount benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh in September

    - Offers on the Amaze, the WR-V and the Civic

    - Offers applicable till 30 September 2020

    Honda Cars India has announced offers on the Amaze, the WR-V and the Civic, with benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh. The offers are variant, grade and location specific, therefore interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership outlet for more details. The discount and offers on Honda cars are applicable till 30 September, 2020.

    Honda Civic

    All the diesel variants of the Honda Civic attract a cash benefit of up to Rs 2.50 lakh, whereas all the petrol variants attract a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. 

    Honda WR-V

    The Honda WR-V attracts a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 on both the petrol and the diesel variants. 

    Honda Amaze

    The Honda Amaze attracts benefits of up to Rs 27,000. Its customers who plan to exchange their current or old vehicle can avail extended warranty benefits for the fourth and the fifth year, worth Rs 12,000. Moreover, the company offers an additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 15,000. As for customer without an old or existing car for exchange, the company offers extended warranty on the fourth and the fifth year worth Rs 12,000 and a cash discount of Rs 3,000.

