  • Home
  • News
  Honda All New City begins arriving at dealerships ahead of launch

Honda All New City begins arriving at dealerships ahead of launch

June 30, 2020, 03:41 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
759 Views

Honda All New City begins arriving at dealerships ahead of launch

- Fifth-gen Honda City will be available with two BS6 powertrain options

- The model receives a host of segment-first features 

Ahead of its launch that will take place in July, the fifth generation Honda City has started arriving at local dealerships. Images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the City that was spotted at a dealer yard. We have driven the new City and to read our review, you can click here.

Honda All New City Rear view

Powertrain options on the new-gen Honda City will include BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is capable of producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard while a CVT unit will be available only with the petrol variant. The petrol manual and automatic variants return a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl and 18.4kmpl respectively while the diesel unit returns a fuel economy of 24.1kmpl.

Honda All New City Dashboard

The new Honda City will be equipped with segment-first features such as full LED headlamps, seven-inch coloured TFT meter, lane watch camera, six airbags and Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA). Also on offer will be Alexa Remote capability. A few other feature highlights of the upcoming next-gen Honda City include LED tail lights, LED fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, electric sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Telematics Control Unit (TCU) and Hill Start Assist (HSA).



  • Honda
  • All New City
  • Honda All New City
