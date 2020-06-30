Land Rover revives the Defender Hard Top moniker

- Commercial variants of the Defender 90 and Defender 110

- The SUVs derive the Hard Top name from the 1950s

Land Rover has reintroduced the Hard Top moniker from the 1950 – for use on commercial variants of the Defender 90 and Defender 110. The 4x4 SUVs offer all-train capability with combination of modern connectivity features, cargo space, practicality and comfort. The new Defender Hard Top will continue with the iconic design ethos in the form of fixed metal roof and silhouette from the original model.

The Land Rover Defender Hard Top blends 3,500kg towing capacity with optional advanced tow assist technology to maneuver trailers. The central front-row jump seat option provides seat for three, while the second and the third rows seats are not offered to make up for the cargo space. Land Rover’s ClearSight Rear View mirror system preserves rearward visibility when the jump seat is occupied, or when the load space is full. It uses a live video feed from a rear-facing camera to give drivers an unobstructed view at all times.

The 90 and 110 Hard Tops will both feature independent coil-sprung suspension, with advanced electronic air suspension also available on the 110. Both set-ups claim to provide an outstanding off-road geometry, with ground clearance of 291mm, while the 110 Hard Top will have approach, breakover and departure angles of up to 38, 28 and 40 degrees respectively (in Off-Road height). The maximum wading depth of 900mm is also supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system.

The Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment will provide immediate and intuitive control of all the major vehicle functions, including seamless smartphone integration using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Twin eSIM technology underpins Pivi Pro and supports Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, allowing customers to download updates for a variety of vehicle systems. For professionals using the Defender Hard Top for business, this will minimise time spent off the road as SOTA updates can be completed without the need to visit a Land Rover retailer.

Moreover, the upcoming new Defender Hard Top models will feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The 3D Surround Camera system provides an all-round visualisation of the vehicle on the central touchscreen, helping drivers manoeuvre safely in tight spaces or position the vehicle close to items ready for loading. The Remote smartphone app allows businesses to keep track of the location, fuel level and journey history of their vehicle remotely, for ultimate peace of mind and security.

Defender’s aluminium-intensive D7x body architecture is believed to be three times stiffer than the body-on- frame designs. Sharing its strong body structure and next-generation Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) with passenger models, the Defender Hard Top is being developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations to deliver unrivalled durability, practicality and toughness.