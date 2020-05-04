Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  Coronavirus pandemic: Aston Martin extends warranty and service validity

Coronavirus pandemic: Aston Martin extends warranty and service validity

May 04, 2020, 08:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Coronavirus pandemic: Aston Martin extends warranty and service validity

- Aston Martin extends warranty till 30 June

- Service validity has been increased to three months or 2,000 miles (3,218 kms)

British marquee Aston Martin has extended warranty and service intervals for new cars. The company is extending warranty to 30 June 2020 for all warranties that are due to expire, or have expired since 14 March 2020 or, in the case of China, since 1 January 2020.

Aston Martin owners whose cars require a vehicle service during the disruption caused by COVID-19 are being assured that their warranty cover will be unaffected, and all cars serviced within three months or 2,000 miles or 3,218 kms (whichever is earlier) of the in-car service indicator will be protected in full by any applicable Aston Martin warranty.

As soon as restrictions change and Aston Martin dealer operations are resumed, owners of these cars with service work due are being asked to arrange a booking with their dealer. The cars will then have the scheduled service work completed by service technicians.

Andy West, Director of Client Services at Aston Martin, said, “For all of us, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown has been, and will continue to be, a very trying time. While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many we want to let our customers know that in partnership with our global dealer network we are doing all we can to support them, and their sports cars, through this period and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

