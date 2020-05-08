Please Tell Us Your City

CEAT Tyres extends warranty on all tyres by three months

May 08, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
CEAT Tyres extends warranty on all tyres by three months

- CEAT Tyres has extended warranty to support customers during the lockdown

- The extended warranty will be valid for tyres expiring between 1 March and 31 May

CEAT Tyres has announced extension of warranty on all their tyres for a period of three months across India. The decision was taken by the company to express their support to the customers amidst the continued lockdown.

The warranty extension by three months is applicable to all tyres expiring between 1 March and 31 May. Warranty extension will be considered from manufacturing week/year code, for an additional three months.

Speaking on the occasion, Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres, said, “We have taken the decision keeping the safety of our customers in mind. While we all are following the government’s directive of social distancing, we want to ensure that our customers continue to get the benefit of the warranty during these trying times.”

