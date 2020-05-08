MG ZS EV driven - Now in pictures

The traditional diesel-petrol cars are slowly making their way out globally, and focus is turning on to electric cars. It's 2020 and everyone has started to view the future differently especially with technological advances. No wonder carmakers are offering EVs (electric vehicles) and MG too has brought in the ZS EV as its second product in India. Here's a picture gallery from its first drive review.

There are only a handful of sedans and SUVs in the electric vehicle space in the Indian market. And, with Indian buyers preferring SUVs these days, the ZV EV SUV has made its way in our country.

Though not a big burly SUV, the MG ZS is surely bigger than a hatchback. Also, thanks to its compact proportions, it will fit into the tight city streets and not take much space in your garage as well.

Well, it doesn't have a particular element to make it look very handsome. Yet, even this fairly simple design works in its favour, especially of not going overboard like some unusual electric concepts.

The highlights, however, remain to be its shiny grille, bright DRLs and LED tail lamps. Lest we forget, the SUV rides on nicely designed 17-inch alloys that brag of a wind-mill inspired pattern for it.

Power to the SUV comes from a 44.5kWh lithium ion battery placed under the seats. Its power output is rated at 141bhp and 353Nm torque, and MG says it can do 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

It surely feels good to scoot around the city and we really dig the way it makes those quick sprints between signals. This pure electric driving mode is paired with regenerative braking as well.

With a claimed range of 340km, the SUV's battery can be fully charged within 16 hours at 220V, while a DC 50mins fast charging option is also available at dealerships.

There are two variants on offer - Excite and Exclusive. And though there's only a slight difference in features, both trims get MG's five years unlimited-kilometre warranty and even five years free RSA.